Robertson is a utility player that never made an appearance in Atlanta. He’s proven to have a knack for getting on-base, but there’s not much else to love about his game. With so many players on their way back for the Braves, it was always unlikely he stuck around in the organization for much longer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t come back and bite Atlanta in some way with the Mets.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO