The slaying of a Trenton woman in her home in early 2020 is connected to a reported fight the victim had the day before with a relative of the suspects, court documents show. Travis Leiby, 34, and Brittany Murdza, 32, are charged with murder and related firearm and burglary charges in the January 2020 shooting death of Starquasia Harris. The 24-year-old was slain in her Elm Street home during a home invasion authorities said at the time was a targeted crime.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO