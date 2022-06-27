ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU basketball's Hoosier Hysteria set for Oct. 7 on football's Homecoming weekend

By Dustin Dopirak, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNPKw_0gNmwJGT00

Indiana will hold its annual Hoosier Hysteria basketball tip-off event Oct. 7, the night before the IU football team's noon homecoming game against Michigan, when it could be showcasing two top-25 basketball programs.

A time for the event was not announced, but according to an IU press release, Hoosier Hysteria will last 90 minutes and not conflict with the homecoming parade.

The men's team, in its second season under coach Mike Woodson, returns four starters including All-Big Ten center Trayce Jackson-Davis, and adds a top-10 recruiting class led by five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. The Hoosiers earned their first NCAA tournament berth since 2016 and are considered by some media outlets to be a favorite to win the Big Ten title in 2022-23.

Indiana basketball:Race Thompson's plans for his final year at IU are to work on his shot and win more than ever

The women's team, which will also be showcased in the event, is coming off a Sweet 16 run after reaching the Elite Eight in 2020-21. The Hoosiers lose three starters in guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, and forward Aleksa Gulbe, but return All-Big Ten first team guard Grace Berger and second-team forward Mackenzie Holmes, their two leading scorers last season with 16.2 and 15.2 points per game, respectively.

The release was not specific about how the event will be structured. In years past, the Hoosiers have held intrasquad scrimmages, but last season in Woodson's first year they did not.

“I know I was overwhelmed by the love shown to me by Hoosier Nation last year and I can assure you we will have a fun evening,” Woodson said in the release. “Our players and staff are excited about what’s ahead and we can’t wait to spend time with the best fan base in the country for the first time with our group.”

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak or email him at DDopirak@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

No Backing Down – Hood-Schifino ‘Grinding’ with the Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back down? Not a chance. Jalen Hood-Schifino ain't wired that way. "I hate for somebody to ever say they got the best of me," Indiana's freshman guard says. Back in the day, growing up in Pittsburgh, a blue-collar city whose tough tradition is personified by the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute exploring possibility of new sports, water complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute is exploring the idea of adding a sports complex and aquatic center thanks to a new grant. The city is eyeing the east side of town for its location. The sports complex would include baseball, soccer and football field. The center also hopes to include space for the Terre Haute Rex Baseball Team.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Karting track provides gateway for next generation of race car drivers

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The sun hasn’t been up for long when the sound of two-stroke engines fills the pits. It’s another track day at Whiteland Raceway Park, south of Indianapolis in Johnson County. Drivers swarm around their go-karts, checking tire pressures, oil levels and brake calipers. They range in age from barely out of their toddler years to well into their 30s and 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosier Hysteria#Football Team#Iu#Hoosiers
Indiana Daily Student

Here’s where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bloomington

The City of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Bloomington, Inc. will conduct the annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. next Monday morning. To start the event, at 8:30 a.m. the Bloomington Community Band will perform in the Courthouse Square. At 9 a.m., the Monroe County...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy