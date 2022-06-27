ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading parish members are among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri

By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A Reading church group is among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri.

Members of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Reading were traveling to Chicago following their mission in New Mexico.

According to a Facebook post, four church members are being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible concussions. Here is the entire post from Our Lady of the Valley Parish:

We are OK. Four are going to hospitals to be checked for concussions and such.

Lots of sore backs and necks, but we all have our lives.

People we met on the train are not ok. Please pray for everyone involved.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish

The Chicago-bound train derailed around 1:45 p.m. Monday when it hit a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, the Associated Press reports. Amtrak said the truck was “obstructing a public crossing.”

There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on the train, according to a statement from Amtrak.

Citing Chariton County Ambulance Service Superintendent Eric McKenzie, CNN says at least 50 people were injured and there are “multiple fatalities.”

Below is the full statement from Amtrak:

On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed eight cars and two locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri.

There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers.

Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101.

Additional details will be provided as available.

Amtrak

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reading parish members are among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri

IN THIS ARTICLE
