Indianapolis, IN

IMPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle accident

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 45th and Shadeland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles and an IMPD motorcycle were involved in the accident.

Police confirmed the officer driving the motorcycle was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable but serious condition.

“The officer is awake, talking, and in as good of condition as can be expected given the circumstances,” said IMPD in an update Tuesday.

No one else was injured in the accident, according to police, and all drivers stayed on scene.

    The damaged IMPD motorcycle following a crash near 46th and Shadeland.
The injured officer was on duty, police clarified, but stated he was not responding to an emergency or running his lights and sirens at the time of the accident.

IMPD said investigators determined the officer was southbound on Shadeland Avenue and a black Nissan Altima was northbound on Shadeland Avenue. The Nissan turned westbound in front of the officer, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Nissan. The officer was ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway.

Police noted that the officer had the right of way. Several people remained on scene and provided investigators their observations of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was taken for a blood draw, as is standard in a serious bodily injury crash. Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

