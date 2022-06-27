CLG Makes A Big Comeback In The LCS - IGN Compete Fix

A new report has claimed that a video game associated with Marvel is currently in the works at publisher Electronic Arts. In recent years, Marvel Games has been pushing hard to create a number of different titles associated with its many iconic characters. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are just a handful of projects tied to the comic book brand that have come about lately. And while we already know about a couple of other titles related to Marvel that are now in development, EA is said to be making a game in this world as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO