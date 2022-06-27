ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLG Makes A Big Comeback In The LCS - IGN Compete Fix

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetitive League of Legends is in week two of the 2022 LCS and LEC Summer Split and...

IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Focused On Third-Party Games

Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct briefing this week, and it will focus on third-party games. The "mini" broadcast will contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games. The event begins Tuesday, June 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, and can be streamed in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play as Ms. Chalice in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead’s big DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course, has finally arrived and with it, a series of new content ranging from new bosses, secrets, and a certain character that fans have wanted to play for a while have made it to the game. That’s right, everyone’s favorite ghost Ms....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How much does the battle pass cost in Overwatch 2?

When Overwatch 2 officially releases on Oct. 4, 2022, it will release as a free-to-play title for millions of players to pick up. Naturally, with the transition to free-to-play comes the implementation of seasonal battle passes; tracks of rewards that provide numerous cosmetics to players who put in the hours.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Play Nilah in League of Legends

Nilah is the newest champion coming to League of Legends, expected to make her debut in Patch 12.13. Also known as "The Unbound Joy," Nilah is a melee ADC whose kit focuses on shielding and mobility. Here are all of her abilities, and how she's most likely going to be played.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Marvel Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

A new report has claimed that a video game associated with Marvel is currently in the works at publisher Electronic Arts. In recent years, Marvel Games has been pushing hard to create a number of different titles associated with its many iconic characters. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are just a handful of projects tied to the comic book brand that have come about lately. And while we already know about a couple of other titles related to Marvel that are now in development, EA is said to be making a game in this world as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mini League of Legends Update Announced, Patch Notes Previewed

Riot Games previewed the next League of Legends update this week as it usually does around the halfway point between the two-week patch cycle, but this patch preview is a bit different. Instead of the normal two weeks between updates, we'll see three weeks past between Patch 12.12 – the one after the release of Bel'Veth – and Patch 12.13 which is scheduled to release on July 12th. To make up for that longer patch cycle and to fix any outliers that could become more problematic during the wait for the next patch, Riot is planning to release a micropatch later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
League of Legends
Technology
Video Games
dotesports.com

League player pulls off back-to-back pentakills with Aurelion Sol

Scoring a pentakill in League of Legends is an impressive feat even in a match that your team is winning, but you don’t typically see two in the same game on Summoner’s Rift—let alone from the same player. One League player has shown the power of Aurelion...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Stardew Valley’s influence on gaming is only becoming stronger

While Overwatch may have won many Game of the Year awards in 2016, Stardew Valley is the game from that year that’s stood the test of time the best. The original Harvest Moon may have established the farming and life simulation genre, but Stardew Valley’s enthralling gameplay and immersive world ensured that it would be the modern standard that every subsequent game in its genre — even new Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons games — try to live up to.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Pro gaming tools are helping streamers get paid

A grid of blue, balloon-like blobs are pinned against a checkerboard shooting range. The goal, says Aim Lab, is to pop all of the targets as fast as you can with a pistol that’s been tuned to the precise kinetic feedback of Riot’s wildly popular shooter Valorant. Whenever you connect with a target, another one will materialize somewhere else on the grid, meaning that players will be graded on a variety of different vectors including speed, efficiency, and precision. All of the gruesome flourishes we’ve come to expect in a modern FPS — the sanguine blood splatters, the ragdoll corpses, the frilly reload animations — are missing. Aim Lab is about raw, fundamental precision; the basic task of clicking targets on the screen reduced to its bedrock.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Every Feature Added to the Overwatch 2 Beta This Week

The Overwatch 2 Beta has begun anew, and it brings about lots of new features as well as improvements to make the game feel better. Unlike the previous one, the Overwatch 2 Beta this time is cross-platform, and available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Battle royale Spellbreak shutting down after Blizzard buys studio

Spellbreak, the fantasy-themed battle royale for consoles and PC, will shut down in early 2023 now that its studio, Proletariat, has been acquired by Blizzard Entertainment to be put to work on World of Warcraft. Proletariat on Tuesday thanked the Spellbreak community for supporting an “ambitious project that saw our...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch10 - Shifting History

You should speak to Edelgard right away. They will introduce you to Battle Suggestions. All upcoming chapters will now begin by deciding on a Battle Suggestion. Each suggestion will provide a specific effect for your entire army during that chapter. You must pick one. The units that made the suggestion will get a boost to their Morale and gain support points with you.
VIDEO GAMES

