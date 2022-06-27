15 dogs saved from Benton County hoarding situation in spite of limited shelter space & resources

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help.

On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that the group of 15 dogs was being seized by animal control without nearly enough space in the Benton County Canine Shelter to house them. While their resources were limited, the group coordinated foster care and shelter for many of the impacted animals.

RELATED: Benton Franklin Humane Society contract with TCAS to run out this July

Seven of the pug mixes that were stuck in this horrible situation were placed with foster families on top of a senior dog named Nash which needs special resources. However, before the seven pug mixes can be adopted, they’ll need serious altercations including crucial dental care to put them on the right track.

Animal rescuers in Benton County are in desperate need of support during this trying time. Dental chews, joint supplements and senior canned food are three of the goods most in-demand right now. They, along with other dogs, can be ordered online via Mikey’s Chance wishlists on Amazon and Chewy .

READ: Tumbleweed Cat Rescue encourages fostering during ‘very busy kitten season’

Monetary donations can also be made through a variety of avenues: Venmo (@mikeys-chance), PayPal (mikeyschance@gmail.com), direct donations to Vista Veterinary Hospital (509-783-2131), or checks sent to PO Box 4535 — West Richland WA 99353.

The matriarch of the pug family, Henrietta, has an infection in her face folds that need immediate medical attention. Mikey’s Chance and the Benton County Canine Shelter teaming with Vista Vet to get her the immediate care that she needs. A donation campaign for her immediate needs has been established on Facebook ( click here to visit that page) .

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Eastern Washington temperatures are on the rise—Here’s how to protect your pets

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.