Listen Now! Is it time to believe in the Jacksonville Jaguars? The team's reporter says 'yes'

It’s easy, as news media members, to give our thoughts on what we think a professional sports team should do.

We have better access to the team than the public does, we talk to players and coaches and we do our best to form opinions based on what we know.

However, we certainly aren’t told everything, so we certainly don’t know everything.

On this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” we welcome in a Jacksonville Jaguars insider who has better access than even we in the media have.

His name is J.P. Shadrick and he’s the senior reporter and editor for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shadrick, who is entering his 11th season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, hosts the weekly coaches show on the Jaguars Radio Network, plus a host of other shows on jaguars.com and the Official Jaguars Podcast Network.

He’s a busy guy, but he took time out to discuss the Jaguars as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Jaguars wrapped up their three-day mini-camp June 15, and they won’t be returning until July 24 at the earliest.

Trevor Lawrence is looking to take a step forward after a tough rookie campaign.

Travon Walker looks to prove he’s worthy of the first pick in the NFL Draft.

And coach Doug Pederson is looking to prove his Super Bowl title in Philadelphia wasn’t just a fluke.

We discuss those storylines, plus we discuss the team's 2022 schedule, as well as all the new faces from the prior year.

We also talk about stadium renovations and when and what those might look like.

And we talk about the first player to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame wearing a Jaguars jersey — Tony Boselli.

Should Jaguars fans have hope heading into this season given the team has losing seasons in 10 of the past 11 years?

You’ll have to listen and find out.

