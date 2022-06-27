ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Listen Now! Is it time to believe in the Jacksonville Jaguars? The team's reporter says 'yes'

By Subscribe
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7BXj_0gNmv7nD00

It’s easy, as news media members, to give our thoughts on what we think a professional sports team should do.

We have better access to the team than the public does, we talk to players and coaches and we do our best to form opinions based on what we know.

However, we certainly aren’t told everything, so we certainly don’t know everything.

On this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” we welcome in a Jacksonville Jaguars insider who has better access than even we in the media have.

His name is J.P. Shadrick and he’s the senior reporter and editor for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shadrick, who is entering his 11th season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, hosts the weekly coaches show on the Jaguars Radio Network, plus a host of other shows on jaguars.com and the Official Jaguars Podcast Network.

He’s a busy guy, but he took time out to discuss the Jaguars as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

Previous three podcasts:

Knights rising:You wanted UCF coverage. More is coming to the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network

LIV and let die:Golf is interesting and it has little to do with what's happening on the course

Killer podcast:Red Snapper ripoff, mini lobster season, and Captain Sparrow or Captain Hook?

The Jaguars wrapped up their three-day mini-camp June 15, and they won’t be returning until July 24 at the earliest.

Trevor Lawrence is looking to take a step forward after a tough rookie campaign.

Travon Walker looks to prove he’s worthy of the first pick in the NFL Draft.

And coach Doug Pederson is looking to prove his Super Bowl title in Philadelphia wasn’t just a fluke.

We discuss those storylines, plus we discuss the team's 2022 schedule, as well as all the new faces from the prior year.

We also talk about stadium renovations and when and what those might look like.

And we talk about the first player to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame wearing a Jaguars jersey — Tony Boselli.

Should Jaguars fans have hope heading into this season given the team has losing seasons in 10 of the past 11 years?

You’ll have to listen and find out.

What are you waiting for? Use your phone. Use your computer. Use your tablet. Ask Alexa.

Join the tens of thousands who have downloaded us and find out why we give you the best sports breakdowns in the state.

We can be downloaded wherever you listen to podcasts, or simply type in “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast” into your favorite search engine. We also can be found on any of the 17 USA TODAY-Network Florida websites.

If you like it, you can check out previous shows, which feature current and former professional athletes and coaches, as well as our stable of journalists who cover beats and write columns, all of whom have a tie to the Sunshine State.

Contact Walters at twalters@gannett.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Team#Nfl Draft#Listen Now#American Football#Florida Sports Podcast#The Jaguars Radio Network#Knights#Ucf#Killer
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy