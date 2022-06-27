ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Vegetation fire in White Rock burns structure, threatens equipment

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

WHITE ROCK, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, a vegetation fire burned at least 10 acres off White Rock Road off White Rock Road in Sacramento County on Monday.

Birds saved after allegedly being used for illegal cockfighting in Placerville

According to the fire officials, Metro Fire crews are on the scene with assistance from Cal Fire. The fire burned at least one structure and threaten multiple semi trucks, trailers, and other heavy equipment.

There are no injuries.

Fire officials said forward progress of the fire has been stopped and crews are currently working to mop up hot spots.

