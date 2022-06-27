UVA Football Lands Second Commit of the Day From Cornerback Keandre Walker

Walker chose Virginia over offers from 15 other schools, including Air Force, Army, JMU, and Ohio

Keandre Walker (Denver, NC)

Make that two commitments on Monday for Tony Elliott and company.

A few hours after receiving a commitment from three-star running back Noah Vaughn , Virginia football landed a verbal commit from Keandre Walker, a 6'3" cornerback from Denver, North Carolina.

The Cavaliers extended a scholarship offer to Walker on June 16th and he quickly scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for June 19th, where he spent time beginning to build a relationship with defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach John Rudzinski.

Just over a week later, Walker announced his commitment to Virginia, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from 15 other schools, including Air Force, Army, James Madison, Richmond, William & Mary, Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and more. Walker, who played both cornerback and wide receiver for East Lincoln High School in Denver, is the first defensive back to commit to Virginia in the recruiting class of 2023.

Keandre Walker is the ninth verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

defensive back Keandre Walker (committed June 27th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

Virginia football class of 2023 commits (; 1:19)

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Three-Star Running Back Noah Vaughn Commits to Virginia Football

UVA Student Stephen Mallozzi to Make NASCAR Debut

Cavaliers Earn Nine Medals for Team USA at FINA World Championships

Emma Navarro Turns Pro, Will Not Return to UVA

Virginia Basketball to Play at Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?