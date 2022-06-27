How long could the Braves be without Ronald Acuña Jr.?

92.9 The Game Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his normal appearance to talk some Braves with the guys and how long could the Braves be without star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.?

When asked how long Acuña could be out with bruised foot.

“Obviously once it became a thing that he had to be removed from the game and came into the ballpark the next day and kinda had it immobilized if you will, the good news was the x-rays and the MRI showed no structural damage,” McAuley said. “The bad news is the it was swelling so bad he didn’t feel he could really put any pressure on it and then secondarily you have to think about everything Ronald has been through with the ACL injury last year so you certainly don’t want to make that thing get aggravated or do anything that can jeopardize a long stint on the injured list.”

McAuley didn’t rule out Acuña going on the IL.

“Can they rule it out, no but I think they’re gonna hope with the day off today, they get into Philadelphia and yea maybe Ronald’s still day to day but able to get back in there this week. Fouled a ball off his foot and played what four or five innings so I think it just kinda got worse and worse and worse, sometimes those injuries are like that.”