ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccines available for children in Baja California

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXn6P_0gNmup8n00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — As of this week, children as young as 5 years old will be allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccination in this city and throughout Baja California.

It’s one of the few regions in Mexico where all children ages 5-11 now have access to the vaccine.

So far, only kids considered to be in a high-risk group due to underlying conditions or illnesses were granted a vaccination.

México’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador had said he preferred that adults get vaccinated first before the children.

Back in April, Mexican health officials announced kids would finally be given the immunizations, although no dates had been announced.

People are being encouraged to set up appointments online to receive priority as those without an appointment will be allowed to have their children vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Baja California officials, the state has 54,000 Pfizer-brand doses for children readily available.

So far, almost 41,000 kids have been registered for the vaccines.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Mexico’s census numbers indicate there are 340,000 children in Baja California who are eligible to receive the vaccines.

Baja health officials say they believe an estimated 25 percent of these children have already gotten the shots north of the border in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baja California#Tijuana#Mexican#U S Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
Border Report

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

4K+
Followers
898
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy