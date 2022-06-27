ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

BCSO: Two arrested after allegedly beating woman, causing head injury in road rage incident

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
 3 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman and her son were heading to a cemetery to put lanterns on his father's grave Sunday night when a road rage incident left her with a serious head injury, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested two women accused of punching and kicking the woman in the face and head, grabbing a walking stick from her and beating her with it.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to court records.

BCSO reported the incident started when the victim and her son pulled out of a driveway on Happyville Road about 10 p.m., two miles west of U.S. 231. Court records state that the suspects' vehicle "tailgated" the vehicle which the woman's son was driving.

Deputies say he pulled off the road twice to enable the suspects' vehicle to pass, but they pulled alongside him, came up to his car and began threatening him and his mother.

The teen told deputies that his mother picked up a large walking stick to defend herself, but the two women attacked her, the deputies' reports show.

Deputies arrested the women about a mile away, near State 388, said Capt. Michael Branning.

Kylie M. Westmoreland, 22, of Leesburg, Georgia, and Alyssa M. Jones, 21, of Lynn Haven, were arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail, each on an aggravated battery charge.

The woman's condition was not available on Monday.

