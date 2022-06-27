ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Biggest Winners And Losers From 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HN7Wv_0gNmuXRp00

The 2022 NBA Draft took place on Thursday, June 23 and while some teams made some moves to help themselves out right away, others really struggled in this year’s draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022 NBA Draft turned out to be pretty calm for the most part, as many of the big names that had been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the draft were not moved.

However, plenty of current draft picks and future picks were swapped between teams, some trades beginning before the start of the draft!

The Orlando Magic shocked everyone by selecting Paolo Banchero first overall after it had been widely reported that Jabari Smith Jr. was going to be the first overall selection and this pick at the top of the board changed every other team’s draft the rest of the night.

Everyone cannot always end up with the best player in the draft and this year, there were quite a few big winners, as well as big losers on draft night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7E7S_0gNmuXRp00

Sam Presti is one of the best general managers in the league and his ability to not only gather future assets and draft picks, but move them for value is amazing. The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2022 NBA Draft with two first-round picks, after trading one of them to the Denver Nuggets (Pick No. 30) in the JaMychal Green trade that took place ahead of the draft, and one second-round pick.

After taking Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick, the Thunder looked to be aggressive near the end of the lottery, as they had their eyes on a handful of prospects. Shaedon Sharpe was one of these prospects they had wanted to trade up for, but after he went seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Thunder turned their attention to Ousmane Dieng, one of the best international players in this draft class.

Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-0 wingspan, Dieng possesses a ton of two-way upside on the wing and he still has plenty of time to grow since he just turned 19-years-old. With the New York Knicks on the clock with the 11th overall pick, Presti made the call to New York in order to secure Dieng.

Oklahoma City traded three first-round picks in 2023 for the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng, a player that they believe can be a force to be reckoned with next to other lengthy players in Aleksej Pokusevski and now Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt. Three first-round picks is a lot of value to give up, but the Thunder still own the rights to two first-round picks in 2023 and all three of the picks they traded away have protections on them.

Immediately following Dieng going 11th overall, the Thunder were back on the clock and they selected Jalen Williams from Santa Clara, a very athletic ball-handler and playmaker that can move around the floor due to his versatility on both ends of the floor. Williams is yet another young core option for this team that will make an impact in their second-unit.

For about the next hour or so after selecting three players in the first 12 picks of the draft, the Thunder were quiet until it was time for the second-round. Oklahoma City did field calls for the 34th overall pick, but they decided to go with a high-upside forward in Jaylin Williams from Arkansas instead of trading this pick.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City walked away on draft night with Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylen Williams, giving them four high-potential prospects that not only possess length, but athleticism as well to pair with their current young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and others.

This was a fantastic draft for the Thunder and now, they truly have the best young core in the league that could very well begin contending for titles in the near future.

VERDICT: WINNERS

Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kk7WF_0gNmuXRp00

Damian Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers will continue to be brought up every single month simply because the Trail Blazers have yet to build a championship contender around him.

Trading away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington at this past season's trade deadline, it looked like the Blazers were heading towards a full-scale rebuild this offseason. Well, newly appointed GM Joe Cronin has other ideas, as Portland believes they can get right back to being contenders in the Western Conference with Lillard as their leader.

Maybe with another All-Star, high-level talent this can be true, but so far, all the Blazers have done is trade for a key, high-level secondary talent in Jerami Grant and they had a very mediocre draft.

Shaedon Sharpe is definitely a prospect that can develop into a star in the NBA given his length, athleticism and “score-first” mentality, but he was the biggest unknown in this draft class and he goes to a team with a ton of unknowns right now.

Should they bring back Anfernee Simons in free agency, which all indications point towards them doing, then the Trail Blazers will likely look to ease Sharpe into their rotations early on in his career, not really making him a focal point.

With plenty of options that could help them win games right now, the Blazers opted to go with a major question mark with their seventh overall pick, which is why they continue to have a ton of question marks entering the season.

Maybe this will end up being a terrific move by the Portland Trail Blazers 4-5 years from now, but given all of the talk of Lillard possibly “jumping ship” following the 2022-23 season, I just do not see how drafting Shaedon Sharpe makes Portland any better than they were last season.

VERDICT: LOSERS

Houston Rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dz8Ak_0gNmuXRp00

The Houston Rockets’ intentions entering the 2022 NBA Draft was to come away with Paolo Banchero at third overall. This quickly changed though when Banchero went first overall to the Orlando Magic.

While this was not ideal for the Rockets, it was also not the end of the world, as they ended up selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the third overall pick, a player that many had ranked at the top of their draft boards entering the night.

Smith’s length and pure scoring abilities is exactly what Houston needs either on the wing or at the power-forward position, giving them an excellent first or second option offensively alongside last year’s second overall pick, Jalen Green.

No matter what statistic you look at on either end of the floor, Houston was one of the league’s worst teams this past season and given his ability to impact the game on either end of the floor, Jabari Smith Jr. will be a heavy favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

As for how the rest of the night went for the Rockets, they got the two guys they had been targeting near the back-end of the first-round in Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.

Eason going to the Rockets with the 17th overall pick, if he was available, was a given entering the night and both his athleticism and defensive instincts are two things the Rockets really like about his upside. Being able to play out on the wing or in the low-post as a smaller power-forward, Tari Eason will find himself on the floor immediately in Houston.

TyTy Washington was expected to go in the early-20s of this year’s draft, but when he began to fall, the Rockets could only smile given that they had been targeting Washington as a young backup option behind point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Still needing time to develop into a threat offensively, Washington is a perfect fit on a roster that has a ton of potential to push the pace on offense.

The Houston Rockets targeted the needs of their franchise in this draft and they ended up with three very athletic and versatile players that they can build with for many years to come.

VERDICT: WINNERS

Detroit Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RwZv_0gNmuXRp00

Picking fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons had Jaden Ivey at the top of their draft board. Ivey had been ranked by many as the best guard in this draft class and a guy with All-Star potential, but there was a lot of talk about the Sacramento Kings possibly using their fourth overall pick to take him and pair with De’Aaron Fox in the backcourt.

Ultimately, the Kings went with Iowa’s Keegan Murray, allowing the Pistons to select Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick, a selection that could wind up being legendary for the city of Detroit. Ivey is an elite-level athlete and next to last year’s first overall pick in Cade Cunningham, the Pistons suddenly have a very special “one-two punch” in their backcourt.

As if getting Jaden Ivey was not enough, GM Troy Weaver had his sights set on Memphis’ Jalen Duren, who is arguably the best center prospect in this draft class. With the Charlotte Hornets on the clock with the 13th overall pick, the Pistons were able to strike a three-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks to acquire Duren.

In this deal, the Pistons sent Milwaukee’s 2025 first-round pick they had received as compensation for Jerami Grant from Portland to the New York Knicks and they received Kemba Walker as well, who will very likely be waived by Detroit in the coming days.

To get the best guard and the best center in this draft class was a major “win” for the Pistons and now, they have a very nice young core themselves. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are the main names on this roster and with plenty of cap space moving forward, Detroit could once again turn themselves into something special in due time.

VERDICT: WINNERS

Minnesota Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVNza_0gNmuXRp00

Tim Connelly is one of the best executives in the entire NBA. However, his first draft night with the Minnesota Timberwolves as their new President of Basketball Operations was not a “home run” by any means.

Owning the 19th pick and three second-round picks entering the draft, the Timberwolves ended up with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a 2023 second-round pick via New York from Charlotte, a 2026 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers and cash considerations.

Minnesota ended up being very active on draft night, but the new faces on their roster really do not bring a “wow” factor with them. Walker Kessler was the Timberwolves first selection with the No. 22 overall pick and while he is a terrific defender and shot-blocker in the paint, he is nothing more than a backup behind All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Their second first-round pick came at No. 26 overall when the Timberwolves selected Wendell Moore Jr. from Duke, a skilled and versatile wing that will fill an immediate offensive void on this team’s bench.

In the second-round, the Timberwolves continued to add versatile depth with Josh Minott at No. 45 overall and then Matteo Spagnolo, a draft-and-stash guy from Italy, at No. 50 overall.

While this is not a terrible draft for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they got the guys they wanted in both the first and second-rounds, it is definitely not a successful draft either.

This franchise still has massive needs next to Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards offensively, plus it is hard to imagine that any of their rookies will have an immediate, All-Rookie type of impact.

In time, this draft could pay off big time for the Timberwolves, but right now, they really did not make any moves to better themselves as a Play-In Tournament team in the Western Conference.

VERDICT: LOSERS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
New York City, NY
City
Memphis, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Portland, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals A Story When Draymond Green Was Angry At Stephen Curry For Taking Bad Shots, And How Stephen Curry’s 'Cold-Blooded' Reaction Had Green Stunned

The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kevin Durant After KD Attacked Shaq On Twitter: "I Know I'm Hilarious. And I'm Not A Billionaire, I'm Actually Broke, But Will Always Speak Facts."

The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Denver Nuggets Lrb#Jamychal Green
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sings And Celebrates After Exercising $47.1M Player Option With The Lakers

Russell Westbrook has not had much reason to celebrate in recent times; he has been dealing with endless speculation about his future and continued criticism from the likes of Skip Bayless. Russ called Bayless out for using the 'Westbrick' nickname in recent times but true to form. This just led to Bayless telling him to come on his show and debate him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Showed The Ultimate Sign Of Respect By Inviting Kevin Durant To The Golden State Warriors: "Steph Opened The Door To His Home For Kevin, And Kevin Came In."

Over the last few weeks, Draymond Green has been extremely vocal about all sorts of things. Be it about shutting up his critics or addressing his time with former teammates. Green has been tackling all sorts of points during his free time. Since Green is the face of the new media, fans also love hearing Green's opinions about various things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Veterans Who Can Sign For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics

Draymond Green has no problem about the Memphis Grizzlies talking trash. In fact, he loves it. However, the Golden State Warriors star warns Ja Morant and co. that they are due for a “reality check” in 2022-23. Green said that the Grizzlies were being “oblivious” to the situation, which was why they were able to […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Will Not Rush To Talk With Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole About Their Contract Extensions: "Those Guys Are Not Unrestricted Free Agents... We Don’t Need To Do That On July 1, 2, 3, 4."

As we approach the free agency period in the NBA offseason, teams will be finalizing their strategies on how they plan to tackle this extremely crucial phase of the year. Free agency can make or break teams in a flash, and while the Golden State Warriors aren't quite in that position, they still have their priorities sorted out for the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy