Montgomery, AL

Police charge Montgomery man in apparent drive-by shooting of 12-year-old Nelson Harris

By Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Montgomery police have charged Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery in connection with last Wednesday’s shooting death of 12-year-old Nelson Harris.

Davis was charged Friday morning with two counts of capital murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and second-degree assault, police said. He was taken into custody on Thursday and was housed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police were called about 9 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the 2800 block of Cherry Street. Before they arrived, Harris and an unidentified female victim were taken to a local hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The death of such a young person prompted Mayor Steven L. Reed to tweet over the weekend: “Nelson Harris was twelve years old. He should still be alive. He should not have been lost in a drive-by shooting that targeted someone else. Put down the guns. #StopTheViolence SR.”

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

