Willow Pill took home the crown on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and with it brought in a historic win. Willow is the first trans queen to take the crown during the regular season — the first trans queen to gain a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" was Kylie Sonique Love during the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Willow's win also represents another exciting win for the chronically ill and disabled communities, following in Yvie Oddly's footsteps from Season 11. Personally, she was my favorite queen from the moment she did her performance in the talent show episode, and so to see her take home such a historic win was emotional.

