ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

1 person dies in 63-acre Roblar Fire in western Sonoma County

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDg2m_0gNmtWbJ00

A man died at the scene of a fire that scorched 63 acres before it was fully contained in west Sonoma County on Monday afternoon.

His exact cause of death is under investigation and his identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was inside a skid steer construction vehicle on private property accessible by a curvy dirt road, which firefighters slowly navigated.

Cal Fire investigators said the cause of the blaze is under investigation and it’s too early to say whether the man died at its point of origin.

The Roblar Fire was reported in the area of Roblar Road and Canfield Road, southwest of Rohnert Park at about 2:30 p.m.

Driven by high winds, it spread east, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tom Knecht.

“Wind always plays a role (in fires),” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, sustained winds reached 15 to 20 mph and gusts reached 25 mph in parts of western Sonoma County within the vicinity of the fire.

At the height of the blaze It burned along a rural hillside, just miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Knecht said it was approximately 360 feet above sea level and no structures were damaged.

The fire’s forward progress was stopped by late Monday afternoon, he added, and firefighters were mopping up by early evening.

Charred landscape was visible across the scene as gusty winds continued to pass through the area.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood confirmed that no evacuations were ordered.

Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma and Rohnert Park, but there was no threat to homes in those cities, according to alerts from city officials.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Highway 29 in Napa County Reopens Following Hazardous Materials Incident

A portion of Highway 29 in St. Helena was shut down Thursday while emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials incident. The highway closure was from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. In addition, there was a closure on northbound Highway 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Highway 128.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dead in brush fire that burned west of Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: 100% Contained]Wildfire Burning on the South End of Ukiah

Scanner traffic indicates that a fire is burning near the south end of Ukiah near the intersection of Canyon Drive and Rosemary Lane. Ground and air resources are responding to the incident. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is currently a 1/2 acre in size burning in grass and...
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Local
California Accidents
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
City
Cotati, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sonomacountygazette.com

Celebrate 4th of July in Sonoma County

4th of July BBQ. How about a holiday weekend with a BBQ in the park? Have lunch, listen to music and enjoy the celebration Under the Oaks. Noon to 4 p.m. Location: Front Street, Forestville. Sunday, July 3. 46th Annual 4th of July Penngrove Parade. Head to the “The Biggest...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies in Petaluma grass fire

PETALUMA, Calif. - A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma. The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park. After burning 63 acres, the fire is now...
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Accident#The Roblar Fire#Sonoma County Sheriff
KRON4 News

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO received a call about a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for having more than 500 pounds of fireworks

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Monday for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Detectives found the fireworks, which police called “illegal and dangerous,” at the Santa Rosa home of 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno. Moreno was known to be selling the illegal fireworks throughout Sonoma County, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grass fire near landfill causing heavy traffic delays on Hwy 101 north

NOVATO, Calif. - A 114-acre grass fire burning on the east side of Interstate Highway 101 near a landfill is causing heavy traffic delays, the California Highway Patrol reported at 5 p.m. on Monday. The brush fire is burning near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill and San Antonio Road, according to...
NOVATO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Redwood Empire Food Bank needs volunteers for Saturday

There’s a particular need for warehouse volunteers Saturday July 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, at 3990 Brickway Blvd, Santa Rosa. Food bank volunteers are vital, helping nourish 82,000 children, seniors, and adults in Sonoma County. Warehouse volunteer activities include gleaning and packaging fresh fruits and vegetables for individuals and families throughout our community, assembling grocery boxes for seniors in need, and sorting donated non-perishable foods for distribution throughout our service region.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 earthquake strikes Lake County

(KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck two kilometers northwest of Cobb, California early Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:57 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COBB, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Gets a Year in Jail for Accessory to Murder

A 24-year-old man from Petaluma has been sentenced to a year in jail and two years probation for being an accessory to murder. Antonio Boyd was the driver when Dominic Zumsteg was shot to death on March 19th, then dumped in an alley in Downtown Santa Rosa. Three people were arrested in connection with the murder. Investigators say it started with a fight between two groups outside a bar the night before Zumsteg was killed.
PETALUMA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
350
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy