BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Blakely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, were charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of first degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

BLAKELY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO