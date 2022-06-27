ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowan Essence Wilmington stars as one of top 12 competitors in 'So You Think You Can Dance'

By Omar Waheed, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Iowa native Essence Wilmington, of Davenport, made her way to the top 12 in season 17 of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Wilmington, 21, found herself dancing at the age of 9 with her aunt in Davenport. Soon, her mother enrolled her in once-a-week classes at Imani Dance Studios in Davenport. At 12, Wilmington started a dance team and went on to teach her own weekly classes.

Wilmington continued to take classes at studios until she was 14 and started going to dance conventions.

She progressively leveled up her dancing through competitions and found her way to auditioning for “So You Think You Can Dance” after her mother, Ebonie Wilmington, who serves as Essence Wilmington’s manager, answered an online audition where she submitted a video of her daughter dancing.

Essence Wilmington worked her way through season 17 to being one of the coveted top 12 dancers left in the season.

“I didn't think I would get as far as I did just because… there's just so much, so many good, talented people here. All my peers are so talented,” she said. “It's just crazy that I got told yes and that I'm here and I'm still in the process. And honestly, I already feel like a winner no matter how far I get.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesdays on Fox.

