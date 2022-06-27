ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does it take to be first?

 3 days ago

Good morning, Iowa!

We've spent plenty of time telling you about Iowa Democrats' pitch to retain their first-in-the-nation caucuses this year. But last week we got our first real peek at all the other Democrats who believe their own states are the best place to kick off the presidential nominating process.

Delegations from 16 states and Puerto Rico arrived in Washington, D.C. to make their pitch to a panel of Democratic National Committee members.

I worked with my USA Today colleague, Dylan Wells, on a story giving a quick rundown of the pros and cons for each state seeking a spot in the early voting window .

The DNC has said it wants each of four geographic regions to be represented in that window, and it will choose up to five states total.

It was really interesting to hear each group make their case and to then mentally map out possible calendar orders the committee might consider.

Iowa is one of four states competing to represent the Midwest, and it faces some stiff competition. Michigan and Minnesota really seemed to catch the committee's attention and could pose the biggest threats to Iowa's spot in the early window. However, both states will need buy-in from Republicans in order to move up their presidential primaries — a key concern for the committee.

So, are we ready for a possible Nevada-New Hampshire-Minnesota-South Carolina-Georgia lineup? Or might Iowa get to keep a spot somewhere between New Hampshire and Michigan? Give our story a read and send me your calendar predictions to bpfann@dmreg.com .

This has been Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel, happy to be back on the ground in Iowa again. As always, make sure your friends are subscribed to this newsletter for our continuing coverage of caucuses, the changing abortion landscape, competitive midterm elections and more.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What does it take to be first?

