TILLAMOOK COUNTY DAILY WEATHER BRIEFING: Gordon’s Update 6/27/22

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYep, it was a hot weekend, but only a couple of records were set, one on Saturday, and one on Sunday, and both were in Astoria. Saturday, they hit 86 which beat their previous record of 84 set in 1896. On Sunday they reached 92 and that beat their former record...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

