HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend in north Harris County has been arrested after a shootout with police in Mississippi. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kentrell Brumfield was arrested Thursday at 9 a.m. after a chase and shootout with officers. Brumfield was booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Mississippi but will be extradited back to Harris County once he is released from local charges stemming from the arrest.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO