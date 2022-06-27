ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka clinic offers promotion for HIV Testing Day

KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eqgv8_0gNms1bU00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and a local clinic is partnering with a grocery store to raise awareness.

Positive Connections Testing Center offers free HIV testing and treatment. This week, they’re celebrating by providing Dillon’s gift cards to anyone who gets tested. With HIV cases rising in Shawnee County, Positive Connections wants everyone to be aware of their health.

Manhattan asking for patience on storm, tornado, flooding cleanup

“More people either test positive in the community or move to this community for services for HIV treatment,” said Kathleen Link, Executive Director of Positive Connections. “Last year we had approximately 209 clients on our caseload, this year it’s up to about 230 so far.”

The CDC recommends everyone get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime. While treatments are becoming more effective, there is still no cure for AIDS. Testing at Positive Connections is available Monday through Friday. For their full hours and testing information, you can head to their website here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

AMR experiences nationwide paramedic shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If paying more for gas and medical equipment wasn’t enough, there’s also a national paramedic shortage going on. The Topeka and Shawnee County American Medical Response (AMR) unit is having a hard time finding paramedics. The team is short five paramedics locally and the pool of available workers is pretty limited. AMR’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Adulting 101’ class for students hosted by City of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka students learned how to ‘adult’ on Wednesday. The City of Topeka ‘Way To Work’ program is a five-day summer class that helps prepare students for life after high school. Wednesday’s class, ‘Adulting 101’ focused on car maintenance, budgeting, transportation and self-defense training. The director of the program, Kelly Norris, thinks it […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
KSNT News

Emergency responders highlight teamwork that saved Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On April 28th, emergency responders took quick action that led to a Topeka women’s life being saved. Two months later, team members and the individual who kept her stable until professionals arrived were highlighted at the Topeka AMR building. Shamara Parre was in her home in Southwest Topeka watching TV when suddenly, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: North pool delay opening, chemicals cited as the cause

UPDATE: The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department will have a delayed opening instead of being closed, Thursday, June 30. Park maintenance staff is adjusting the chemicals in the pool. TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center was abruptly closed today, June 30, due to an issue with chemicals in the water, according […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and […] The post Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka park may get renamed after unsung hero

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way. On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”. Nellie […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Shawnee County DA defers on question of prosecuting abortions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay deferred when asked the question of whether he would prosecute a woman for having an abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down Roe. v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states the authority to ban the procedure. Kansas […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Could your plants be sick? Find out here

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The K-State Research and Extension Office is hosting its first sick plant clinic since the start of the pandemic. Anyone is welcome to stop by and get a diagnosis and treatment advice for plants in their garden. All that workers ask is, if you want to bring any samples of plants, that […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Flag retirement just got easier for one Kansas county

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. judge retires after 27 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A judge in the 3rd Judicial District of Shawnee County is retiring on June 24. District Judge Nancy Parrish served Shawnee County for 27 years after her appointment in 1994. She also served as chief judge from 2005 to 2013. “As a judge, I always have tried to respect all the parties […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Free meals for all students will end in August; Lawrence school board to set meal prices

Some families will need to add school meals into their back-to-school budgets as the federal program that provides free food for all students ends in August. The federally assisted National School Breakfast and Lunch Program saw many changes to its services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the advent of free meals for all students not only during school hours but also to take home – no application necessary, no proof of income required.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy