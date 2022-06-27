ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. House seeks to ban little-known drug kratom

By Jaxon White
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted on Monday to ban the sale of kratom, a hallucinatory drug, to people younger than 18. The drug, derived from a Southeast Asian tropical tree, is sometimes used to treat withdrawal symptoms for recovery from opioid addiction. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...

