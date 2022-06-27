ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local agencies assisting FBI in Odessa neighborhood

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0ugi_0gNmrWfj00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in executing a warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. Odessa Police and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office both remained on the scene as of 5:00 this evening.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said he doesn’t yet know the reason for the warrant or the outcome of the law enforcement response.

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots as investigators arrived on the scene. They also said they heard one member of law enforcement say “we got out guy”, but those details have not been confirmed by investigating agencies.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers search for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers in conjunction with U.S Marshals need your help locating 32-year-old Fabian Hernandez also known as Fabian Madrid. According to a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers, Fabian is wanted for escaping federal prison from Dismiss Charities Halfway House. Authorities have limited details on […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local DWI task force is ready for the 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is on the lookout for intoxicated drivers year-round, but they know celebrations like Independence Day can bring this type of crime out in full force. That’s one of the reasons the department created a DWI task force this year with a team that’s laser focused on finding drunk […]
MIDLAND, TX
East Texas News

DPS identifies remains as missing person

AUSTIN – Human remains found in Midland County in 2013 have now been positively identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith following an extensive investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). A homicide investigation is now underway. On Aug. 1, 2013, Smith’s then-unidentified remains were found near South County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in weekend homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Officers say that a young hispanic male was seen around 11 am on June 26th running from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. According to police, he was last seen […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Ector County, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for person of interest in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Midland Police confirmed this is related to a shooting in Midland Sunday. The person was seen running away from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar on, Sunday, June 26,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested for assaulting daughter in alcohol fueled fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she got drunk and assaulted her daughter. Veronica Lara, 50, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on June 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3300 block of Sherbrook Road […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads police to suspect in Sam’s theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers announced today that a tipster has identified a man accused of theft earlier this year. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justin Solis; he is wanted for felony theft. In March the Midland Police Department said a suspect stole more than $1,700 worth of electronics from […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the FBI at a scene in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. The FBI is still on the scene. Odessa Police as well as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted. This is all the information we have at this...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa offices closed on the 4th of July

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa offices will be closed on July 4th to observe Independence Day. City leaders say that office closing for the holiday will impact expected services in the area. In a recent news release, the City of Odessa states that there will be a slight change in trash pickup. […]
ABC Big 2 News

Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff's Office warns residents about scammers

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office has been receiving complaints about scammers. These scammers are saying that they are Ector County Sheriff's Office employees. They are telling their victims that they have Failure to Appear warrants in Federal Court. The scammers are also using specific citation numbers for Failure to Appear and Contempt.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at a local apartment complex. According to police, the shooting took place around 11 am on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. Officers say that 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

OPD search for missing person

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for 22-year-old Christian Ramirez, who is considered a missing person. Officers say that Ramirez was last seen on June 20th by video surveillance around 9:30 pm. According to the missing person report, he’s 5’4 and is diagnosed with Autism. Ramirez […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate deadly motorcycle incident

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department says that a motorcyclist was found dead at the time that officers arrived on the scene of the incident. According to officers, the incident happened around 11:18 pm on Saturday, June 25th near the 1500 block of E. 4th street. Police say that when they arrived […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO investigating after body found on oil lease

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near SH 302 and FM 181. Sheriff Mike Griffis said he considers this a homicide investigation.  The body was found around 10:30 a.m. on June 27 and appeared to have been there for two to five days. The victim […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating multiple grocery store thefts

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify suspects in at least two separate cases. In both cases, the people pictured below are accused of stealing groceries from United Super Market.  According to MPD on June 5, the man below took […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD to host internet safety neighborhood watch meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – June is Internet Safety Month, and officers at OPD are focusing on increasing the communities awareness about how to stay safe while surfing the web. Odessa Police Department is hosting its monthly neighborhood watch meeting today from 7 – 9 pm at the Odessa Police Station in a classroom setting. On […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Motorcyclist killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Odessa. Odessa Police say that on Sunday at 5:25 p.m. Odessa Police and Fire/Rescue were called out to the area of E 8th Street and Pueblo Street for a crash. Investigators say that a gold 2013...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Memorial wall in Midland to honor deceased veterans

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County is honoring deceased veterans with a newly built memorial. Midland County’s Gratitude Square will have its completion ceremony at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 8th. In a recent press release, the Gratitude Square is a Midland County project designed to honor deceased veterans from in and around the Basin. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy