Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano touts 3-part plan to fight opioid abuse, including harsh sentence

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano called Monday for a three-pronged attack on Pennsylvania’s ongoing opioid epidemic including harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers whose sales result in fentanyl-related deaths, a new statewide reporting and mapping system for all drug overdoses, and expanded state funding for faith-based recovery...

Comments / 71

Ferriss DaiOff
3d ago

Absolutely, obviously he believes he's above the law, in his world injuring and killing policemen isn't a crime, attacking our Capital, he took an oath as a military officer to defend had no meaning to him. He can't be trusted to defend Pennsylvanians!

Reply(13)
27
David Feinstein
2d ago

mandatory.minimums for drug offenses been there done that...didn't work. he's not trying anything new. oh I know he'll contract out private prisons for all these drug offenders and make money off the prisoners. Remember the 1990s bad crimes bill that rethugs like to.point out from Bill Clinton. different sentencing guidlines foe cocaine and Crack cocaine..

Reply
7
Don'tEvenGoThere
3d ago

Call me crazy, but I’d like my Governor to be the one who DIDN’T support an insurrection! Vote for Shapiro!💙

Reply(6)
29
