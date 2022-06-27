Grant cycle for Arizona Coyotes Foundation opens July 1

The Arizona Coyotes announced that the Arizona Coyotes Foundation’s 2022-23 grant cycle will take place from July 1 to Aug. 1, with grant awards being announced in October.

For the past 26 years, the Coyotes have raised millions of dollars that have helped hundreds of organizations throughout the state of Arizona.

“The Arizona Coyotes Foundation is committed to Arizona and to giving back to our community,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez stated in the press release. “We take great pride in being a community leader and leveraging the power of sports to make a difference in the lives of others. We look forward to providing funding to numerous deserving non-profit organizations and programs in the Valley.”

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation works to enhance the quality of life throughout Arizona by supporting organizations and programs that promote access to education, health and wellness and economic advancement for underserved and diverse communities.

According to the release, the Coyotes consider applications and provide grant money to unique, efficient programming through organizations that are interested in a true partnership with the organization.

The foundation looks for programs that have a significant impact and measurable outcomes, provide a productive partnership and allow the Coyotes the opportunity to share the organization’s story with the team’s followers.

Grant requests can range between $10,000 and $30,000, the release stated.

An open house is being hosted by the Coyotes on July 11 for interested nonprofits to get more information. Interested groups can RSVP by visiting arizonacoyotes.com/grantopenhouse.

Arizona 501(c)3 nonprofits can apply at www.arizonacoyotes.com/grant.

More updates on this year’s grant cycle can be found at Arizonacoyotes.com as well as on the foundation’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles.