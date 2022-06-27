ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD picks lone finalist for superintendent

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday named Donny Lee of Buna, Texas, as sole finalist for superintendent.

Lee is currently superintendent of Buna ISD in an unincorporated community of about 2,200 people near Beaumont.

He comes to WFISD at a time of challenges related to severe financial problems, the departure of a former superintendent and the building of two new high schools.

"We've got to have a common vision that everyone is working towards. We can't have isolated 26 campuses that are all working independently. We can't have 26 Wichita Falls ISDs. Frankly, that's what we have right now," Lee said. "We'll go to work on that early and often, starting with the principals."

Lee said he will spend most of his time on the campuses speaking with teachers, principals and students.

"There's not one thing I'm going to do that's going to solve all these issues. I'm not going to come in and be this miracle worker that says I'm going to fix your issues and this is what I'm going to do," he said. "My skill set is I build teams. As a team we will work toward a common vision and we'll get things done."

Lee said the challenges facing WFISD match his strengths.

"We've got some issues in regard to finance, we've got some issues related to instructional coaches. The Special Education Department is in severe need of assistance. Each issue that Wichita Falls has ... matches my strengths. So that's why I was asked to apply," Lee said.

Lee graduated from Stephen F. Austin State and got his master's degree and doctor of education degrees at Lamar University in Beaumont.

He started his career as a special education teacher and coach in Pine Tree ISD in the Longview area, taught and coached in Palestine, began his administrative career in Bullard in East Texas and then became a high school principal in Frankston. He became superintendent in Oakwood ISD, a district of 200 students, before moving on to Buna, a district of about 1,600 students.

He and wife Leah have two daughters.

