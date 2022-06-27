Monsoon rains douse Black Fire in the Gila National Forest

GILA NATIONAL FOREST – Growth on the Black Fire has halted as monsoon rains dampen the Gila National Forest.

The second largest wildfire in the history of New Mexico had burned 325,136 acres with 70% of the perimeter contained as of Monday, June 27. The fire grew only 25 acres in the past week.

The number of personnel dedicated to fighting the fire has decreased drastically — from over 1,000 last week to just under 200 on Monday.

According to U.S. Forest Service, a local Type 3 organization will take over the management of the fire. Outgoing firefighting personnel will either demobilize and return to their home units or be reassigned to help with other fires in the country.

More: First came the New Mexico fires, now come the floods

The Black Fire started May 13 by what forest service representatives report was human means. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. It grew quickly in a mostly uninhabited region of the eastern Gila National Forest and within a month had become the largest fire in the forest's history. The blaze came within a few miles of historic towns such as Hillsboro and Kingston but ultimately only a few structures were lost.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, which was also set ablaze this spring, is at 341,735 acres and is 92 percent contained Monday — making it the largest wildfire in the state's history.

According to Monday’s update on the Black Fire, the northern area of the fire zone is saturated. Before fire suppression repairs can be completed, crews will allow the region to dry. Drainages are being built in areas where roadways have standing water.

“Many areas of the fire continue to receive a half inch of rain or more each day,” the update stated.

The forest service reported that there will be a slight decrease in moisture over the Gila area by mid-week. Daily precipitation and thunderstorms will continue this week though there will be more sunshine than the region received last week.

A temporary flight restriction over the burn area was lifted Sunday and all evacuation levels in Sierra, Grant and Catron counties were lifted last week. The Gila National Forest lifted its Stage II restrictions, though an emergency closure remains in place near the boundaries of the fire.

People are asked to stay away from fire operations and to be aware of fire personnel traffic, particularly along Highway 152.

The forest service reported Monday’s fire update would be the final daily notice, barring any major changes.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Silver City Sun-News: Monsoon rains douse Black Fire in the Gila National Forest