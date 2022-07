KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun for the Fourth of July weekend!. Starting July 1st, put on your striped shirt and black-rimmed specs and go to downtown Knoxville for a scavenger hunt! The Waldo Scavenger Hunt is back at more than three dozen locations downtown. During the entire month of July, you can visit any participating locations to pick up your waldo passport then start hunting! Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting and potentially win some prizes.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO