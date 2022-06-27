Appleton-area Boy Scouts, adults on Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri after striking a dump truck

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Scout comforts dying driver after train derailment
A 15-year-old Boy Scout rushed from safety to comfort a dying driver after the dump truck he was in was struck by an Amtrak train.
seehafernews.com
Woman Reported Missing in Allouez Found Safe
An Allouez woman who was reported missing yesterday has been found safe. The 27-year-old woman had not been seen since June 25th. She had reportedly gotten on a Greyhound bus in Mississippi on Friday (June 24th) but never arrived at her destination in Wisconsin. She was located in Alabama and...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Oshkosh council modifies downtown drinking proposal; recommends fixed bridge linking Oregon, Jackson streets
The Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a one-year trial of outdoor drinking in parts of downtown Oshkosh and to move forward with a fixed-span over the Fox River linking Jackson and Oregon streets. The pilot program for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was OK’d on a 5-2 vote despite...
Braking News! Wisconsin Might Absurdly Drop Speed Limits This YEar
Have you ever been driving along a road, street, or highway and thought to yourself, "I feel like I'm moving in slow motion?" I can not be the only person who thinks this from time to time, right? Plenty of us can agree that going super slow can be annoying to the max.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a disturbance was arrested after emerging from a marsh in Green Lake County. At about 12:30 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a disturbance on Vine Street in the Village of Kingston. The suspect, 38-year-old Christopher L. Holcomb, had left the...
b93radio.com
Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo
WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County fisherman found dead in the Town of Wolf River
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27. According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.
wearegreenbay.com
Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
1065thebuzz.com
Sheriff IDs I-43 Accident Victim
The lone occupant killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 early Monday morning has been identified. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Francisco Escobar of Sheboygan was driving northbound on the interstate near Foster Road at Oostburg when his vehicle entered the median, striking a guard rail and rolling over several times. Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene and I-43 had to be shut down for several hours while the scene was cleared. Officials suspect alcohol was a factor and the accident remains under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: De Pere apartment complex fire causes $200k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Department has given an update on the fire at an apartment complex that caused North Broadway to close down. According to a release, around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to a multiunit apartment complex for a report of a structure fire with smoke and flames showing.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Overnight arrests in Green Bay
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Fox Crossing cleared
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank the nation’s 100 worst-polluting plants based on the amount of carbon dioxide...
spectrumnews1.com
Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening
An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
Driver dies after crashing dump truck in Dodge County
A 67-year-old Iron Ridge man is dead after he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed in Dodge County on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks
HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
whby.com
New London woman gets 6 years for OD deaths
WAUPACA, Wis. — A New London woman is sentenced to six years in prison for providing the drugs that killed two people. April Hardegen was convicted in Waupaca County Court of two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and other charges. Kendra Rateau and Jordan May died after taking the...
cwbradio.com
Potential Power Shortage May Lead to Blackouts in Wisconsin this Summer
(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
wxpr.org
Fisherman found dead after extensive search in Langlade County
The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a Shawano County resident drowned in a river in the Town of Wolf River over the weekend. The 73-year-old was reported missing after having gone fishing on June 27. A search started that night by the stream where the person's car was found....
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
