Tensions high at double arraignment in murder of Brockton 16-year-old

BROCKTON — Tarsha Terry sobbed in the arraignment courtroom at Brockton District Court Monday afternoon as she, surrounded by family and friends, sat anxiously awaiting the presiding judge's order on the case involving her slain teenaged son, Leidson Monteiro-Terry.

The loved ones of the victim and the accused were surrounded by trial court officers to prevent any physical altercations between the groups of loved ones — after some tense moments between the groups in the hallway.

The 16-year-old was found dead, shot execution-style, at a house party gone wrong in the early hours of Sept. 4, 2021, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

Angel Colon and Angel Vasquez were arrested this weekend in connection with the murder. A warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Malik Cotton, but he has not yet been apprehended, officials said.

At their arraignment Monday in Brockton District Court, Colon, 22, and Vasquez, 23, both longtime residents of Brockton, stood together behind plexiglass in the court's holding cell, as the assistant district attorneys on the case, Jessica Elumba and Elizabeth O'Connell, stated the facts of the case according to the prosecution.

According to witness testimonies, video surveillance and physical evidence the police found Colon and Vasquez were in the vicinity of the shooting when it happened, Elumba said.

They were charged with one count each of murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Both pled not guilty in court on Monday.

Then, the defendants' lawyers presented their cases.

Kevin Reddington, Vasquez's lawyer, said, "He's an upstanding member of the Brockton community, having lived here his whole life."

"He is a well known rapper in Brockton," Reddington continued. "And he was set to perform at the house party on Sept. 4."

BSU daycare scandal:Parents fight for 'accountability' 7 years after BSU daycare sex abuse scandal

According to the events of the night, as detailed by Elumba, Vasquez was shot at twice by the victim.

"He, himself, is a victim. He has no record and no prior mental health issues," Reddington said.

Colon's lawyer made a similar argument regarding his client: "He has no record essentially, he wasn't a shooter and wasn't really involved in this case, and he has a supportive family."

Both lawyers requested a $25,000 bail amount for each of the defendants.

After calling the courtroom to order, the presiding judge, Michael Vitali, announced, "both Colon and Vasquez will be held without bail as there is probable cause to support the charges made against the defendants."

Following Vitali's ruling, there was an uproar in the courtroom. From Monteiro-Terry's side, there was cheering amid their obvious anguish. Meanwhile on Colon and Vasquez's side, loved ones were visibly distressed.

Behind the scenes:Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a Brockton firefighter?

Before trial court officers closed the doors to the holding cell, Colon could be seen making heart gestures with his hands to his mother, sitting in the first row of the courtroom, and both Colon and Vasquez blowing kisses to their loved ones — who returned the gestures.

As they were leaving the court house, a male family member of Vasquez's said, "nobody wins in this situation. Everybody is losing something."

The victim's mother opted not to comment at the arraignment about her son, but has been very vocal on her social media about his death.

Colon and Vasquez are next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.