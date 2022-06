A 64-year-old Bakersfield man was killed Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle on state Route 178 at mile marker 21. According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Mario Lewis Carrete died June 23 at around 6:27 p.m. while traveling eastbound. He was declared dead from his injuries at the scene. His next of kin have been notified. The California Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

