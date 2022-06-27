ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Daryl Johnston looks forward to 2023 USFL season ahead of Stallions-Stars title game

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

CANTON — As the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars count down the days before the new USFL's inaugural championship game this weekend, Daryl Johnston already is looking ahead.

The league's executive vice president of football operations, Johnston considers the season a success and is eager to see what next year brings.

"We made this known to the players that it's about them," Johnston said. "This league will be driven by the quality of the football that is played."

During the USFL's media day Monday morning for its title game — which is 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium —  Johnston spoke both about the 2022 season and what's ahead..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbRsV_0gNmq65X00

"The big thing for us is how much further down the road we're going to be day one of year two, and how we could make that starting point a little bit further down the road," Johnston said.

The USFL sent out a news release earlier Monday confirming there would be a 2023 season. The league said it will continue to have its league office in Birmingham, where it played all of its games during its 10-week regular season. The semifinals this past Saturday in Canton , were the first games played outside Birmingham.

Next year, the league said it plans to play out of between two and four markets, so each market will house multiple teams. Further down the road, the league hopes to have teams operating in their own home markets.

The USFL said it will not expand beyond its current eight teams until perhaps 2024.

Expansion of a different sort did come up Monday, though, when Johnston talked to media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olCBN_0gNmq65X00

For Johnston, the biggest adjustment during the regular season was expanding rosters.

Each team's roster was limited early on as the league tried to keep expenses in check, so the depth was not up to par during the first five weeks. Johnston recalled talking to New Jersey Generals coach Mike Riley about losing players to injuries and the healthy players being fatigued during practice. That's when Johnston granted his and other coaches wishes of signing more players who are available.

"Understandably, it was a necessary expense that occurred and again it was directly related to our players," Johnston said. "We were coming into the hot part in the summer of Alabama and our guys were already tired."

The Philadelphia Stars utilized its roster expansion by adding running back Bo Scarbrough before the semifinals. Scarborough is a two-time national champion at Alabama before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Scarborough may have been a late addition, but felt connected to playing with his new teammates.

"It's just so amazing how a group of guys can come together so quickly and be attached to each other so fast and wanting to play for one another," Scarbrough said.

Johnston also addressed partnering with the NFL. While the USFL has no interest in being a developmental league, he encouraged the players who have aspirations of returning to the NFL or making their first attempt to be signed by an NFL team, to utilize their time here.

Johnston wants to remain a standalone league and continue to grow and expand its brand.

"We want to be considered as an alternative route to get back into the NFL," Johnston said. "A non-traditional route to get back to the NFL coming after the draft. We're not going to compete with the NFL, we know that, but we also don't want to be a developmental league for the NFL."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXdMD_0gNmq65X00

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Daryl Johnston looks forward to 2023 USFL season ahead of Stallions-Stars title game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Spectacular Philly Hip-Hop Artist You Never Heard of

When Philly musician Khemist (government name: Seth Oliver) was a kid in the ’90s, he and other youthful residents of the Logan neighborhood of North Philadelphia played a game (they created) called “bonus ball.”. They made a makeshift field on Warnock Street between and around parked cars. An...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Commercial Observer

Former Philly Steel Factory Set for Rebirth as Life Sciences Hub

A site that manufactured tanks for World War II is ready to tackle the next generation of global challenges as a bioscience research, development and commercial manufacturing facility. The long-dormant, 25–acre Budd Companies site in northern Philadelphia was acquired by New York-based Plymouth Group in 2019 for $6.5 million, and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Canton, OH
City
Birmingham, OH
Canton, OH
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Daryl Johnston
Person
Mike Riley
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Co. Opens 5th Store in Philadelphia Area

The Giant Co., a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, has opened a brand-new store that joins the four locations the grocer has already opened in the Philadelphia area over the past year under the Giant banner. Customers will also be able to experience the company’s signature fresh departments such as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia - Dead Man's Gulch

The Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia is a 4.1-mile road originally built as the Wissahickon Turnpike in 1856. It is also known as Dead Man's Gulch. It took nearly 50 years to complete. Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia. It is safe to say that Lincoln Drive is dangerous. But that doesn't mean...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#American Football#The Birmingham Stallions#Philadelphia Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Philadelphia

Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host block party and pop-up market with food trucks, live music

In Philadelphia, the beginning of summer means being outdoors, enjoying the sun. It also means weekend block parties through nearly every neighborhood in the city. On Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, head over to Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a craft market and block party, hosted in conjunction with Six Ways Markets. The all ages event is free to attend, and is dog-friendly for those looking to spend a weekend out with the whole family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy