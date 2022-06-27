ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Joan M. Feorino

 3 days ago

Joan M. Feorino, 91, of Clarkesville, GA, a devoted wife and mother, died June 26 at home with her beloved family. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Ahearn. She graduated from Brooklyn Girls High School. At age 17 she became...

Jerry Lamar Nunn

Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022, following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora

Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora, age 83 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 05, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Carl & Anna Victorine Triano Aurora. Fran was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Raytheon Company with over 20 years of dedicated service. Before moving to Georgia, Fran and his family lived in Connecticut and Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Fran was of the Catholic Faith.
CORNELIA, GA
Clarkesville’s Main Street Director is right at home in his new job

Colby Moore is a face and name familiar to many in Northeast Georgia. He grew up in Rabun County, married a woman from White County, and worked at Lee Arrendale State Prison and North Georgia Technical College in Habersham. Now, after nearly five years spent commuting to Atlanta for his job managing marketing for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moore is back working where his roots run deep.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Melvin Bridges

Melvin Bridges, age 78, of Gainesville, entered rest Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Melvin was born July 9, 1943, in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Otis & Viola Hatcher Bridges. He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Kisner.
GAINESVILLE, GA
2 wrecks near same spot snarl traffic on GA 365 in Cornelia

Two wrecks near the same spot on GA 365 North Tuesday disrupted the evening commute in Cornelia. The first crash happened around 4:39 p.m. near the on-ramp to GA 365 North at US 441 Business. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 19-year-old Holly Wade of Gillsville was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when she failed to maintain her lane, overcorrected, and ran off the highway. The Corolla plowed through a road sign before stopping in a ditch.
CORNELIA, GA
Well-known gospel singer now leads White County Fire Department

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Habersham County moves forward with plans for T-SPLOST vote in November

Habersham County is moving ahead with plans to put a sales tax referendum before voters this fall. County commissioners met with elected officials from Habersham’s seven municipalities Tuesday night to discuss a proposed transportation special local option sales tax. If approved by voters, the county’s sales tax rate would increase from 7% to 8% beginning next April.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Anderson receives Legislative Service Award

For the second consecutive year, the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has recognized District 10 state Rep. Victor Anderson with its Legislative Service Award. ACCG Deputy Legislative Director Todd Edwards presented Anderson with his award during the June 28 meeting of the Rabun County Board of Commissioners. The ACCG Legislative Service Awards program honors state House and Senate members for their work during the legislative session.
RABUN COUNTY, GA

