Abortion providers sue Texas to block enforcement of 1920s-era ban

Abortion providers on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Texas officials from enforcing a criminal ban on abortion adopted decades before Roe v. Wade was decided.

The suit argues that the “antiquated” abortion ban would have been repealed when the U.S. Supreme Court established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973 and therefore cannot be enforced now that the court has overturned its landmark ruling.

Blocking enforcement of the early statute, enacted in 1925, would allow providers to continue performing abortions until the state’s so-called trigger law goes into effect in the coming weeks. The trigger law will make it a felony to perform an abortion at any point in pregnancy.

"I anticipated this and am ready," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet. "They will lose. Texas laws defending the unborn will win."

In an advisory Friday, Paxton said the trigger law won't go into effect until 30 days after the Supreme Court issues a judgment, a legal document that can take a month or longer.

But he added that he would support prosecutors who seek to enforce the pre-1973 statute criminalizing abortion, writing that “abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today.”

Abortion providers in Texas largely stopped performing abortions Friday, due to legal concerns after the Supreme Court's ruling.

Monday’s lawsuit — filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of five abortion providers and their affiliates — argues that the 1925 law has been repealed by implication and that lawmakers did remove the language from the state’s Penal Code.

“The complete absence of the Pre-Roe Ban from any Texas statutes for the past four decades further confirms that the Pre-Roe Ban is long repealed and has no legal effect, notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s reversal of its longstanding abortion jurisprudence,” the lawsuit says.

It also points to a 2004 decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stating that Texas law criminalizing abortion before 1973 has “been repealed by implication.”

“Abortion services stopped immediately in Texas last week after the Supreme Court’s crushing decision, but we will fight to maintain access for as long as we can,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “Every day, every hour that abortion remains legal in Texas is a chance for more people to get the care they need. The clinics we represent want to help as many patients as they can, down to the last minute.”

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County District Court. A hearing for a temporary injunction in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.