Las Vegas, NV

Bob Anderson's Tribute to Las Vegas Legends

 3 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- People magazine called called him the very best singing impressionist in the world. And this hall of fame singer is back in Las Vegas at the Italian American Club with a brand new show called "One More For the Road," JC Fernandez chats with Mr. Bob Anderson.

"The Beatles: Love" 16th Anniversary

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It's time to come together and celebrate 16 years of Cirque Du Soleil's "The Beatles: Love." Kendall Tenney talks with Marqui Sanfeliz the dance coach of the popular Cirque show to tell us more about Love's sweet 16.
Italian Flare For The 4th of July

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At least one 4th of July celebration will have an Italian flavor this year as The Venetian is all set for the holiday. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Eduardo Perez the executive chef at Matteo's Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian Resort.
Cowabunga Vegas locations to host July 4 holiday weekend celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowabunga Canyon and Cowabunga Bay will be holding Fourth of July celebrations throughout the holiday weekend. Starting on Friday, July 1 the parks will host DJs and live music, strolling entertainers, children's activities, and daily fireworks. Cowabunga Canyon will have DJs daily from noon to 3 p.m. and live music from […]
Las Vegas students get chance to cook with legendary Chef Martin Yan

Some eager young cooks are getting the chance to share their family recipes with one of the most respected chefs on television. Chef Martin Yan of "Yan Can Cook" is starring in a new Vegas PBS series, matching the James Beard Award winner with the most talented students from CCSD's Career and Technical Education's Culinary Arts Program.
8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

