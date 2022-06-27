Bob Anderson’s Tribute to Las Vegas Legends
Las Vegas(KLAS)- People magazine called called him the very best singing impressionist in the world. And this hall of fame singer is back in Las Vegas at the Italian American Club with a brand new show called “One More For the Road,” JC Fernandez chats with Mr. Bob Anderson.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0