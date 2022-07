Johnna Hayes didn’t expect the opening of Shaky Jake’s to be so emotional. But this restaurant, named for her grandfather, is about more than burgers and fries. After a tumultuous year with the closing of Celebrity Restaurant, Hayes, owner of the three Bramble locations as well as Bird and Bottle, felt the tears falling as she spoke to Shaky Jake’s staff on opening day.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO