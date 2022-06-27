Hearing will determine whether Lancaster County teen accused of killing sister should be tried as adult

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO