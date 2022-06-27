ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Hearing will determine whether Lancaster County teen accused of killing sister should be tried as adult

By Barbara Barr
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A hearing began Monday in Lancaster County to determine whether a teenager accused of stabbing her sister to death should be tried as an adult or a juvenile. Homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime in Pennsylvania. Claire Miller was 14 when she...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 13

Jay Dub
2d ago

Do adult crimes do adult time period. That's the worst thing that you can do is take another life!

Reply
7
BlackjackScout
2d ago

Keep it in juvenile court and get her the mental help she needs. Compassion is needed in this particular case.

Reply(1)
5
