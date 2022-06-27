AEW Set To Hold Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

After various appearances with the company over the years, Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE. He also called out The Miz at his contract signing. Logan Paul is no stranger to the WWE, as he has made a variety of appearances throughout the years. From getting hit with the Stone Cold Stunner by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, to his first-ever match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Now, he is not going to be disappearing from WWE programming any time soon.

