AEW Set To Hold Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW is headed to San Diego Comic-Con, where they will host a panel discussion at next month’s event. AEW announced that the AEW: Heroes & Villains panel will take place on July 23rd with Excalibur hosting a discussion with CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and...

