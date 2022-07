CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride is not just confined to Chicago's North Side.Right now, there is a movement to highlight what the South Side has to offer as well, as efforts just keep growing. CBS 2's Steven Graves has more on what it means to those who put it all together. Five years ago, it just started out as a picnic. Now, Jae Rice Co-Organizer of Pride South Side, has created a force. How would he describe it?"It's more intentional. It's a lot deeper. It is magical." Growing up in Evanston, Rice saw a need to make a space for he and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO