Oak Park, IL

West Sub hospital listed among best maternity facilities

By Michael Romain
Austin Weekly News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Family Birthplace of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the United States’ best maternity hospitals of 2022 – a distinction it was also awarded in 2021. West Suburban is one of 350 hospitals to receive this recognition this...

