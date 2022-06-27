ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Missing girl’s remains identified 8 years after they were found near Texas oilfield

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Q7mm_0gNmoX5j00

A Texas mother reported her missing 16-year-old daughter as a runaway in February 2000.

About 13 years later, in August 2013, the teen’s remains were found by workers surveying near an oilfield wellsite in Midland County — but nobody knew they belonged to Sylvia Nicole Smith .

It took over 8 years to confirm those partial remains belonged to Sylvia, authorities say, and now the Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide.

After Sylvia’s then-unidentified remains were found on Aug. 1, 2013, an “extensive search” for evidence was conducted, according to a June 27 news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Her remains were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

DNA found that the remains belonged to a young female “who was likely the victim of a homicide,” but authorities say no matches were found via the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

Years later, in 2020, the Texas Rangers and Midland County District Attorney’s Office began looking for new ways to identify the victim.

Results from Parabon Nanolabs revealed she was of African-American descent and confirmed her eye color, hair color and skin tone.

“A genetic genealogist who examined the DNA assisted with a match which led to a distant relative,” the state department said. “Rangers have interviewed numerous potential relatives to gather family information and in May 2022, information led to the victim’s mother in the Midland area. In speaking with the mother, she stated one of her daughters — Sylvia Nicole Smith — had been missing since 2000.”

The mom reported she last saw Sylvia on Feb. 14, 2000, and she filed a runaway report with the Midland Police Department four days later.

Texas Rangers took DNA samples from members of the Smith family, and, on June 9, authorities say they confirmed the remains belonged to Sylvia.

“A homicide investigation is now underway,” officials said.

If you have additional information regarding her death or disappearance, you can submit tips though the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by calling the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243. Tipsters who would like to be eligible for cash rewards should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.

Midland County is in western Texas, about 345 miles southwest of Dallas.

She vanished New Year’s Eve 2013. Remains in abandoned home belong to her, MI cops say

Woman vanished from cabin 41 years ago. Skull found in a ravine is hers, WA cops say

Teen identified 30 years after body found. Now Indiana cops want to find her killer

Comments / 1

Related
KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
US105

Have You Seen Him, Killeen, Texas? State Mental Patient Missing and Dangerous

A Central Texas man who was acquitted for stabbing his father to death by reason of insanity has escaped from a state hospital, and police say he is armed and dangerous. Authorities have issued an all-points bulletin for Alexander Scott Ervin, who was seen on video climbing over an eight foot fence and leaving hospital grounds. Ervin, a patient at North Texas State Hospital, has been known to make weapons and has ties to the Central Texas area.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilfield#Missing Person#Indiana#Dna#The Texas Rangers#African American
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
KWTX

Hungry Texan sentenced for smuggling meth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been ordered to federal prison for attempting to smuggle meth into the country while eating a cheeseburger. Yen-Tsun Huang, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 3, 2020 and was ordered Tuesday to serve a total of 90 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

15,000 fentanyl pills seized, 11 suspects arrested in North Texas drug bust

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that a drug bust involving multiple agencies across North Texas led to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills. The sheriff's office said it worked with agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of...
vicksburgnews.com

Marcus DeShawn Wilson taken into custody in Texas

Marcus DeShawn Wilson, also known as ‘Lil Marcus Wilson’ has been apprehended in Texas. Vicksburg Police Deputy Chief Charles Hill confirmed on Monday that Wilson was arrested in Texas for outstanding warrants from Vicksburg. According to online records, Wilson was apprehended in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in possession...
KAGS

Authorities offer rewards to help find drugs, drug suppliers, and human trafficking in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers will be a part of the new Texas Stash House Rewards Program to help catch drug dealers' suppliers and human trafficking. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the program is funded by the Texas Governor's Criminal Justice Division. The program was created to encourage people to report more crimes anonymously.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

4 Louisiana men arrested after catalytic converter theft at Chick-Fil-A in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Four men from Louisiana were arrested after a catalytic converter theft at a Baytown restaurant. It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Chambers County deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 46 and Interstate 10 in Baytown shortly after 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft in progress.
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
567
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy