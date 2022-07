Canonland Walkers & Hikers completed a four-mile jaunt on Tunnel Drive this past Saturday to commemorate the club’s first hike, which occurred on June 25, 2003. The Cañon City-based hiking club has become a recreational and wellness mainstay in Fremont County. Thousand-Miles-Hiked member Sharon Whitney said, “We are proud to offer outdoor adventure, healthy exercise, and of course the wonderful fellowship of the trail.” CW&H holds walks and hikes weekly and is open to the public. Hikes are held on Wednesdays, average 3-5 miles, and trailheads are generally within 50 miles of Cañon City. Tuesday walks are on the Arkansas Riverwalk and Tunnel Drive in Cañon City. Newcomers welcome. Visit our website at www.canonlandwalkershikers.org,

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO