Kurt Angle Recalls Facing John Cena in the Latter’s WWE Debut, Cena’s Legacy

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Angle was John Cena’s first opponent on WWE TV, and he recently recalled the match ahead of Cena’s return to Raw tonight. Angle spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and looked back at the June 27th, 2002 match where Cena famously kickstarted the “Ruthless Aggression” era by answering...

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony for this episode but he should be back next week. Tonight is the celebration of 20 years of John Cena in WWE, the man debuted 20 years ago today and went toe to toe with Kurt Angle on Smackdown and he’s back tonight for the celebration. We’re also getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match when Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or the mythical third E brother, Elrod. The build for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory should continue here, plus the Street Profits are building momentum towards the title shot against the Usos. Carmella got hot shotted into the title scene after Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Carmella and RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair will probably cross paths again. There seems to be a budding rivalry between Riddle and Seth Rollins, and who doesn’t love a good 15 minute Rollins monologue that’s functionally identical in content and delivery to every other 15 minute Seth Rollins monologue? Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
