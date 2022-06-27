ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Sheetz lowers price of some types of gas through July 4 travel season

By Amber Gerard
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP HILL, Pa. — Sheetz is lowering the price of some of its gas. The...

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

Crash shuts down westbound lanes on Pa. Route 283

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Pa. Route 283 in Dauphin County. According to 511Pa, there is a multi-vehicle crash on Pa. 283 westbound between Exit: PA 743 – Elizabethtown and Exit: PA 230/PA 341 -Toll House Road. All lanes are closed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Camp Hill, PA
abc27.com

Fatal accident near Rt. 15 in Adams County

HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – At least one person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to county dispatch. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 that is affecting traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire disrupted traffic on I-83 North in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire restricted traffic on a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 29. According to York County Control, the incident was around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. At the time, the fire was believed to be under control, but there was fire equipment being moved around the area.
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Gas Prices
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fourth of July water safety tips

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fourth of July weekend is just days away, which means a lot of boaters are getting to set to hit the water to celebrate. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins spoke to the chief of Columbia Fire Department on water safety tips. You can watch his full story above.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Vehicle slams into Dauphin County home

HERSHEY, Pa. — According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched for a vehicle stuck in a residential home. The incident occurred along the 1400 block of E. Derry Road in Hershey, Dauphin County. Fire personnel confirmed the vehicle, a detached tractor-trailer is currently stuck in the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County sobriety checkpoint planned for July 4 weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dauphin County during the holiday weekend (July 1 through July 4). The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads. State Police want to remind community...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Adams County, coroner notified

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, the Adams County coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Huntington Township on Thursday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred in the area on U.S. 15 North on the off-ramp to Carlisle Pike (SR94) at...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Storm of whiteflies moving up the Susquehanna River

Visitors to Riverfest along and on the Susquehanna River at Columbia over the weekend strolled along paths littered with the bodies of thousands of mayflies, signaling that the annual whitefly storm has begun its upriver march for 2022. The river’s world-famous whitefly hatch sees millions of the insects emerge for...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
PennLive.com

Home in desirable Mountaindale with theater, 2 primary bedrooms, floating staircase for $825K: Cool Spaces

Built in 1980, this custom home with its irregular, asymmetrical exterior of geometric shapes embraces the contemporary style as imagined during that time period. The property is located on Blue Mountain on the north end of Susquehanna Township in the desirable Mountaindale subdivision - a mountainside neighborhood known for unique custom homes.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Our Favorite Harrisburg Sushi Spots

Bordered by the beautiful Blue Mountains to the north and surrounded by fertile green valleys, Harrisburg is a historic and bucolic city on the banks of the Susquehanna River. It’s also the state capital of Pennsylvania. Its green scenery and historical significance in American history bestow a wealth of attractions for visitors.
HARRISBURG, PA

