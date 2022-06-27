Kent County Commissioner gets his one-year-old son vaccinated from COVID-19

(CBS DETROIT) – A doctor in Grand Rapids has been charged after continuing to practice even though he had a summary suspension order against him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. In Kent County’s 61st District Court, Husam Thamin Abed, M.D., 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, which is a four-year felony. According to officials, Dr. Abed had been practicing urogynecology out of his clinic located in Grand Rapids. After receiving approval from the Board of Medicine, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulation (LARA) investigated Dr. Abed and filed a complaint...

