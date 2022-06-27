ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County Commissioner gets his one-year-old son vaccinated from COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine has become available to children...

CBS Detroit

AG Nessel: Grand Rapids Doctor Charged With Practicing On Suspended License

(CBS DETROIT) – A doctor in Grand Rapids has been charged after continuing to practice even though he had a summary suspension order against him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. In Kent County’s 61st District Court, Husam Thamin Abed, M.D., 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, which is a four-year felony. According to officials, Dr. Abed had been practicing urogynecology out of his clinic located in Grand Rapids. After receiving approval from the Board of Medicine, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulation (LARA) investigated Dr. Abed and filed a complaint...
MetroTimes

Kent County prosecutor vows to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Doctors who perform abortions in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, will face criminal prosecution. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker has vowed to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in a statement released on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The news is a...
MLive

1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man was killed and another critically injured Wednesday, June 29, in a head-on crash on Kalamazoo Avenue SE north of 76th Avenue. A 42-year-old Caledonia man died while a 29-year-old Alto man suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on...
iheart.com

Search continues in Grand Rapids for homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for a homicide suspect on the southeast side of the city who apparently got away from officers and tracking dogs overnight. A perimeter had been set up around Lafayette Avenue near MLK. Police tape was taken down around 1 a.m.
iheart.com

Caledonia man, 42, killed in Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man has been killed in a head-on crash yesterday near Cutlerville. It happened before 9 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old Caledonia man was heading south on Kalamazoo Avenue and crossed into the northbound lanes. The man died at the scene. The...
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
