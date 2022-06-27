ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

University of Tennessee System Board of Trustees

By WUTC
wutc.org
 3 days ago

WUTC-FM is an entity of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, overseen by administration of the university, which is affiliated...

www.wutc.org

WDEF

Chattanooga residents respond to new stadium announcement

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m., a press conference will be held regarding the future of the Wheland Foundry and old U.S. pipe site property. He said over 100 acres will be developed for new office spaces,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Stadium Plan will be revealed tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – County Mayor Jim Coppinger ended today's Commission meeting with a bang. He revealed a major announcement that is coming on Thursday and it's a big one. Leaders will announce plans for a new development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site that will include a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week's health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

"Brief Chronicle" Bends Changes In Lowercase At Obvious Dad

As this year's Pride Month ends, a coming-of-age play that bends expectations is the next production from Obvious Dad, the experimental theatre company here in Chattanooga. "Brief Chronicle: Books 6 - 8" by Agnes Borinsky premieres Friday at 7:30 PM at the Fine Arts Center on our campus, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Area Food Bank aims to expand its footprint into Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is making a move that emphasizes the second word in its name. Whitfield County Director of Communications Mitch Talley says the organization is seeking to raise the remaining portino of matching funds required by a $2.35 million grant that will allow expansion of services in nine Northwest Georgia counties.
DALTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia EMC Customers Feed Hundreds

Community Resource Center of Chattooga (CRC) wants to give a huge thank you to North Georgia EMC Operation Roundup. From their support, the organizations has been able to fill the empty space here at CRC with food. This food is especially needed due to the Georgia EBT Pandemic funds ending....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
chattanoogatrend.com

Slim & Husky's Opens First Chattanooga Location

The country's largest Black-owned pizza chain, Slim & Husky's is on a mission to bring great food to communities nationwide. The company opened its first location this week in Chattanooga – and tenth location overall. Headquartered in Nashville, the Slim & Husky's team strives to bring communities...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. "The Rock of Chickamauga". – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called "The Rock of Chickamauga." George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn't have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary's, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, June 29th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. Commissioner Hughes was notified over the weekend of a possible fire at the landfill, but does not have any official details yet. Commissioner Peak announced the Ocoee Region Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity built a 4-bedroom house in Morelock Meadows, which is part of a new subdivision.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Cleveland woman raising money for city's own Miracle League

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Cleveland woman is working to turn her family's dream into a reality by raising money for a Miracle League in Cleveland. Miracle League gives children with special needs the chance to play baseball. Carolyn Kimsey says that her son is her motivation. He's 10 years...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Redevelopment of Old DuPont Property Moves Ahead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Rise Partners and the City of Chattanooga are moving ahead with their plan to redevelop 88 acres of what used to be the DuPont Chemical Plant on Access Road. Four buildings will be constructed on the property, totaling eight hundred thousand square feet in industrial work...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia business owner pleads guilty to dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali, who directed the dumping of over 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disposal of hazardous waste without a permit. "Ali disregarded the health and safety of citizens by trying to conceal his illegal dumping," said U.S. Attorney...
DALTON, GA

