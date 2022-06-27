ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Taco shop with big growth plans is readying for Charlotte debut

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4DxH_0gNmnkeV00
Taco shop with big growth plans is readying for Charlotte debut (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Capital Tacos will crack into the Charlotte market later this year with a virtual restaurant.

The Tampa Bay, Florida-based taco shop has signed a deal for space at CloudKitchens at 500 W. Summit Ave. in South End. The restaurant — reliant on takeout and delivery — expects to begin dishing up its Tex-Mex fare in the fourth quarter, says Josh Luger, co-founder.

“It’s really about planting a flag,” he says. “It allows us to say with certainty we’re coming to the market.”

That’s just the first piece of the brand’s plans for the Charlotte market.

(WATCH BELOW: King of Fire is a slice above the rest)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

List: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte According To Open Table

There is just something about Italian food. Whether you want pizza, pasta, seafood, something light, or a little heavy. The flavors are simply to die for. And it can be done so many ways. But in a city like Charlotte with so many restaurants, it can be overwhelming to know where to try next. It seems like every day somewhere new is opening. Should you keep going to that chain you love? Is the neighborhood spot really the best? Are you missing out on incredible food? So let me offer you at least a little help. I went to OpenTable.com to figure out what are considered the top Italian restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Black Bourbon Society’s 2nd Annual Open Door Tour Arrives In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All weekend long in Charlotte, Black Bourbon Society will hold events for those of legal drinking age kicking off the 2nd Annual Open Door Tour. The tour, sponsored by Jim Beam, will highlight Black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

This Popular South Carolina Biscuit Spot Has Just Arrived In Charlotte

Give a grand welcome to Vicious Biscuit, a popular biscuit chain that hails from South Carolina and has finally made the cross over to Charlotte. This popular quick-stop opened in the Arboretum earlier this month, and if you’re still not sure what to get, we’ve got you covered on how to enjoy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
King, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

Duke Energy to sell uptown site as it trims real estate holdings

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. is in the process of selling its Mint Street parking deck to Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital. Caroline Portillo, Duke Energy’s manager of communications, said in a statement to Charlotte Business Journal that the sale is part of the company’s previously announced plans to consolidate its real estate footprint as it prepares to open a new 40-story headquarters, Duke Energy Plaza, at 525 S. Tryon St., in late 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual biscuit spot now open at The Arboretum

Vicious Biscuits, a popular biscuit chain from South Carolina, opened its first North Carolina location at the Arboretum earlier this month. What to expect: As the name implies, these biscuits are over-the-top takes on classic southern comfort dishes like shrimp and grits, pulled pork and fried green tomatoes. There are 13 biscuit variations on the menu […] The post Fast-casual biscuit spot now open at The Arboretum appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Capital Tacos#Tex Mex#Cox Media Group
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on July 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring Legend Cars and Bandoleros, a fireworks show, and an autograph session. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JULY 1 86. PM Thunderstorms. 36% chance of rain. Red, White, & Brews at Sycamore Brewing: Celebrate the 4th […] The post Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

CHARLOTTE, NC–Today’s deal of the day only happens twice a year, you probably should run– not walk to Bath & Body Works!. For a limited time, get select items for up to 75% off for their Semi-Annual Sale. This sale includes wallflowers, lotion, hand sanitizers, body spray, candles and other items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

101 Day and Quick Overnight Trips for Families from Charlotte

The QC is perfectly situated for some great day trips. Within a few hours, we can access mountains, oceans, and great museums. We have pulled together a list of some great family-friendly day trips from Charlotte. All of these trips are within 4 hours so you can make some overnighters if you want. Three of the trips are a little further but so worth the drive!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: GoFundMe Raises $200K For Burger King Employee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A GoFundMe started for a Burger King employee has raised more than $200,000. Kevin Ford, who works at the Las Vegas airport location, is celebrating 27 years with the fast food chain and get this: he has never called out of work. In a video posted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
visitlakenorman.org

Summer Events in Lake Norman

With the summer months coming into full swing, the Lake Norman area becomes jam-packed with events you don’t want to miss. Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville all provide a variety of events that are fun for all ages. From farmers' markets and outdoor music to performing arts and Fourth of July celebrations, make sure to free your plans and enjoy these great events in Lake Norman this summer!
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy