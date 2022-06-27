Taco shop with big growth plans is readying for Charlotte debut (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Capital Tacos will crack into the Charlotte market later this year with a virtual restaurant.

The Tampa Bay, Florida-based taco shop has signed a deal for space at CloudKitchens at 500 W. Summit Ave. in South End. The restaurant — reliant on takeout and delivery — expects to begin dishing up its Tex-Mex fare in the fourth quarter, says Josh Luger, co-founder.

“It’s really about planting a flag,” he says. “It allows us to say with certainty we’re coming to the market.”

That’s just the first piece of the brand’s plans for the Charlotte market.

