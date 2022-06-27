ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m a child psychiatrist and always tell parents to stop saying a common phrase to girls that sets them up for problems

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBd9R_0gNmnjlm00

BEING a parent of teenagers is a tough - and often thankless - gig.

There's plenty of advice about how to guide and encourage and discipline them, but maybe the parents need a bit of telling off themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WghUG_0gNmnjlm00
Do you say this unhelpful phrase in front of your daughter? Credit: Getty

According an expert there's a common phrase that many of us say, but if your teenage daughter overhears you, it could be damaging.

How girls think about their body is heavily influenced by what they see modelled around them.

That's why it's so important to think through what we communicate to them, so that we don't pass down any body image issues without realising.

That's why experts say you shouldn't say the phrase: "I've been so good today," in relation to what you've eaten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7R6R_0gNmnjlm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlQqm_0gNmnjlm00

Speaking to PureWow, Dr. Helen Egger, child psychiatrist and co-founder of children’s mental health app Little Otter, said that she always asks parents to stop saying the potentially damaging phrase.

She explained that if you say these types of phrases often enough, you’re modelling a negative relationship with your body and linking your self worth with the amount you eat.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Dr Egger said: "Not eating a certain food doesn’t make you a good person.

“Healthy food, physical activity and the joy of being a fully rounded person who is so much more than their appearance helps model a more neutral relationship with your body.”

Instead she suggests celebrating what you've eaten and highlighting that it's the helpful fuel your body needs.

She offers the example: "I never could have made it through that line at the post office without such a great breakfast!"

As a rule of thumb, she suggests keeping any chat about your body and the food you eat to be positive or based in fact only.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Son Hides Secret Child From Parents for 10 Years: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Dad!’

One man is wondering if he is an a--hole after hiding his secret daughter from his parents for 10 years. The 29-year-old man was hoping to find support for his decision, so he shared his story on Reddit's AITA forum. "I had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad, and I asked her to get an abortion," he wrote. "She refused, and we decided she could keep the baby, and I'll pay child support, but I wouldn't be involved in her life."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I lost one twin to ‘miscarriage’ then her sister was born hours later at just 23 weeks – cuddles saved her

WHEN little Elsie Dutton was born - she weighed the same as a tin of soup. At the start of her life, doctors told parents Amy and Scott that she might not make it. Elsie was born at just 23 weeks and four days gestation - below the legal limit for abortion, and wasn't expected to survive, after her twin passed away when Amy went into labour after surgery to separate them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phrases#Psychiatrist#Purewow#Little Otter
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

A teacher thought a kid was depressed, but he was only coloring with a black crayon because it was the only one left

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a little boy in my kindergarten class. I met his parents several times at school events, and they seemed really nice. I think they were just happy their son had other kids to play with because he was an only child and had no siblings or cousins to play with at home.
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy